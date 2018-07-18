Jersey City firefighters save 11-year-old girl from drowning

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Jersey City firefighters happened to be standing nearby doing community outreach when they heard the lifeguard’s whistle blow at the Lafayette Pool.

“When we came out, we saw a young girl having a seizure in the water,” firefighter Mark Lee said. “She was drowning and the lifeguard behind me and the mother were holding her head above the water.”

Lee and several other firefighters rushed to help her. They helped the lifeguard get her out of the water and put her on her side.

“The girl was choking between swallowing some water and the seizure she was having,” Jersey City Fire Captain Ken Simone said.

They administered oxygen to the girl until an ambulance arrived.

It just so happens, this is something Jersey City firefighters just started training on.

“It’s about a six-month course where guys ride with the Jersey City ambulances,” Lee said. “That’s why we’re prepared for these calls.”

It’s been three years since Jersey City began cross-training firefighters as EMTs. It proved to be life-saving in this case.

“It’s very important that firefighters are trained for this type of stuff. It’s not just fires, it’s not just other stuff, it’s a lot of medical calls that we deal with,” Lee said.

As for the little girl, the city said that as of Wednesday she is doing just fine.