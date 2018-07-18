Girl, 11, with depression reported missing: Nassau County police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — An 11-year-old girl with depression and possibly in need of medical attention is missing, Nassau County police said Wednesday.

The best photo available for Ninssy Umana Vasquez is seen. The 11-year-old was reported missing after last being seen on July 17, 2018. (Nassau County Police Department)

Ninssy Umana Vasquez was last seen on foot on Henry Street in Hempstead around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

She has depression and may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

Vasquez is 5 feet tall, weighs about 110 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She speaks both English and Spanish.

The girl was last seen wearing white pants, a yellow shirt, gray jacket, and gray and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 516-573-7347 or 911.