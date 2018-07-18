Girl, 11, with depression reported missing: Nassau County police

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — An 11-year-old girl with depression and possibly in need of medical attention is missing, Nassau County police said Wednesday.

Ninssy Umana Vasquez was last seen on foot on Henry Street in Hempstead around 7 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

She has depression and may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

Vasquez is 5 feet tall, weighs about 110 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. She speaks both English and Spanish.

The girl was last seen wearing white pants, a yellow shirt, gray jacket, and gray and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 516-573-7347 or 911.