Watch: Formal indictments announced in killing of ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz

NEW YORK — Formal indictments against the 12 alleged gang members accused of killing 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz were announced Wednesday.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill and Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark made the announcement after all 12 murder suspects appeared in court.

The alleged members of the Trinitarios gang are accused of attacking Guzman-Feliz on June 20 — chasing down the teenager, who they pulled out of a bodega before beating and repeatedly stabbing him, ultimately using a machete to slice his neck.

Investigators believe he was killed in a case of mistaken identity.