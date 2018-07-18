Car plunges into Bronx River

The BRONX — A man was taken to the hospital after his car plunged into the Bronx River early Wednesday.

It happened at about 3:12 a.m. after a car drove into the water near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Sheridan Expressway near E. 177th Street in the Bronx.

Following the incident, the driver, who police believe was intoxicated, self-extricated himself from the car, police said.

Multiple ambulance and fire trucks were in the highway following the incident, video on the Citizen app shows.

As of 5:37 a.m., the road has been reopened.