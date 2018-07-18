Billy Joel to play his 100th show at Madison Square Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Piano Man will play perform the 100th time at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Billy Joel, 69, first performed there 40 years ago. Governor Andrew Cuomo honored the occasion.

"Billy Joel is not only one of the greatest entertainers of our time, but also a leading advocate for protecting the environment, honoring first responders and improving the lives of New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "I am proud to proclaim Billy Joel Day to congratulate Billy on this milestone, and I look forward to seeing him perform for many years to come."