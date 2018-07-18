Bat-wielding attackers assault man in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOXHURST, the Bronx — Authorities are searching for the two bat-wielding attackers who assaulted a man in the Bronx last month.

It happened on June 17 at about 4:50 p.m. as a 32-year-old man was approached by two unidentified men in front of 945 Southern Boulevard in Foxhurst, police said.

The two men attacked the victim with baseball bats before fleeing north in a dark colored Range Rover on Southern Boulevard toward Aldus Street, police said.

Surveillance video shows the moment the men exited their vehicle and attacked the man before running back into the Range Rover.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries and remains in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).