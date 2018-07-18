Alleged Long Island con man arrested — and accused of new scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND — Konstantine “Gus” Sousouris, the Long Island con man who was the subject of two PIX11 News reports last year, has been arrested and charged with numerous crimes.

The Nassau County District Attorney announced Sousouris faces three counts of scheme to defraud, for advertising an apartment for rent in Farmingdale, collecting $16,850 in deposits from three applicants, not allowing any of them to move in and failing to return their money.

These are felony charges punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Sousouris is also alleged to have operated GC Home Improvement without a valid license -- a misdemeanor. And he’s charged with writing two checks, for $4,000 and $6,000, knowing there were not sufficient funds to cover them, while doing business as My Big Fat Greek Bistro Corp. -- another misdemeanor.

He has pleaded not guilty and was released from jail after posting $8,000 bail.

PIX11 has learned that Sousouris has come up with a new way of ripping people off. He is lying about his name.

“He introduced himself as Kostas. Gave me a business card as Kostas," teacher Melissa Volpe said.

She said she gave him a $6,000 deposit to supply and install cabinets and quartz countertops in her kitchen.

“I was strung along for months, saying your cabinets are coming, they’re stuck in Texas,” she said.

The materials never arrived and his promises to return her money were lies.

When she did a background check on "Kostas," she discovered the man who ripped her off was really Gus Sousouris. He was using his brother-in-law’s name, Kostas Manasakas. He owns Superior Stone and Interiors in West Babylon, a long-standing business with a good reputation.

There is no evidence Manasakas knew about Sousouris scamming Volpe. Still, when PIX11 went with her to speak with him, Manasakas agreed to install the countertops she’d paid for, free of charge.

Sousouris told PIX11 he regrets using his brother-in-law’s name.

The Nassau County District Attorney believes there may be other victims of Sousouris' various scams and asks they call their tip line at 516-571-7755.

