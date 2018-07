FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. — Two people were bit at beaches on Fire Island Wednesday, according to Suffolk County police.

The bites happened around 11:24 a.m. at Sailors’ Haven beach and 11:28 a.m. at Atlantique Beach, police said.

Both bite victims have been hospitalized. The extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Police did not know if a shark or another animal caused the injuries.