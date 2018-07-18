19-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old who was gunned down in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Kyon Jackson was shot repeatedly in the torso near a playground at Bushwick Houses just before 3 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The teenage boy was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

Elijah Harris, 19, of Park Avenue, Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

A 42-year-old man was also shot at Bushwick Houses. The victim, a homeless man, was living in a shelter, but was at Bushwick Houses to visit friends. Police believe he was a bystander and not the intended target of the shooting. His left cheek was grazed by a bullet. He is in stable condition.

Three other teenage boys were killed in Brooklyn over the last week. A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Brownsville; a 16-year-old boy was killed by a shot to the head in Bedford-Stuyvesant and a 16-year-old boy was killed one day after his birthday in East New York.

Jackson was his mother’s only child, family members said. He loved to play sports and worked at the community center.

“He was full of life,” Sarah Jackson, the teen’s aunt, said. “I just can’t believe that he’s gone.”

Candles were placed in front of the building where he was raised.