12 men accused of killing ‘Junior’ to appear in court Wednesday

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — The indictments of 12 men accused of killing Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz are expected to be unsealed as they appear in court Wednesday.
A law enforcement source tells PIX11 News investigators have accounted for "everyone on video."
The source told PIX11, “We have all four drivers; we have all four cars” involved in the chase and getaway. “Everybody on video we identified. Everyone who took part was busted.”
On June 20, the 15-year-old was brutally attacked outside a Bronx bodega with knives and machetes. Guzman-Feliz ran back into the bodega for help, but when he was refused help, he tried to run to a nearby hospital for help, but collapsed on the street.
The twelfth suspect taken into custody, Luis Cabrera Santos, 25, arrived in the Bronx Tuesday after he spent over a week in the custody of Connecticut State Police.
Cabrera Santos was stopped in his gray Honda on I-84 East, after a state trooper noticed his license plate and realized he was wanted on an outstanding murder warrant from New York State.
In addition to Cabrera Santos, these individuals — all accused members of the Trinitarios gang — are in custody in connection with Guzman-Feliz’s murder:
- Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21
- Danel Fernandez, 21
- Jose Muniz, 21
- Manuel Rivera, 18
- Santiago Rodriguez, 24
- Kevin Alvarez, 19
- Elvin Garcia, 23
- Joniki Martinez, 24
- Jose Taverez, 21
- Diego Suero, 29
- Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26
Not one of the 12 suspects accused of having a role in the murder have testified before the grand jury, which voted on the murder and gang assault charges.
The chase, beating and stabbing of “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, captured on video, stunned the city and nation because of its savagery.