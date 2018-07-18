12 men accused of killing ‘Junior’ to appear in court Wednesday

July 18, 2018

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — The indictments of 12 men accused of killing Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz are expected to be unsealed as they appear in court Wednesday.

A law enforcement source tells PIX11 News investigators have accounted for "everyone on video."

The source told PIX11, “We have all four drivers; we have all four cars” involved in the chase and getaway. “Everybody on video we identified. Everyone who took part was busted.”

On June 20, the 15-year-old was brutally attacked outside a Bronx bodega with knives and machetes. Guzman-Feliz ran back into the bodega for help, but when he was refused help, he tried to run to a nearby hospital for help, but collapsed on the street.

The twelfth suspect taken into custody, Luis Cabrera Santos, 25, arrived in the Bronx Tuesday after he spent over a week in the custody of Connecticut State Police.

Cabrera Santos was stopped in his gray Honda on I-84 East, after a state trooper noticed his license plate and realized he was wanted on an outstanding murder warrant from New York State.

In addition to Cabrera Santos, these individuals — all accused members of the Trinitarios gang — are in custody in connection with Guzman-Feliz’s murder:

  • Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21
  • Danel Fernandez, 21
  • Jose Muniz, 21
  • Manuel Rivera, 18
  • Santiago Rodriguez, 24
  • Kevin Alvarez, 19
  • Elvin Garcia, 23
  • Joniki Martinez, 24
  • Jose Taverez, 21
  • Diego Suero, 29
  • Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26

Not one of the 12 suspects accused of having a role in the murder have testified before the grand jury, which voted on the murder and gang assault charges.

The chase, beating and stabbing of “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, captured on video, stunned the city and nation because of its savagery.