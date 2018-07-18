12 men accused of killing ‘Junior’ to appear in court Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — The indictments of 12 men accused of killing Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz are expected to be unsealed as they appear in court Wednesday.

A law enforcement source tells PIX11 News investigators have accounted for "everyone on video."

The source told PIX11, “We have all four drivers; we have all four cars” involved in the chase and getaway. “Everybody on video we identified. Everyone who took part was busted.”

On June 20, the 15-year-old was brutally attacked outside a Bronx bodega with knives and machetes. Guzman-Feliz ran back into the bodega for help, but when he was refused help, he tried to run to a nearby hospital for help, but collapsed on the street.

The twelfth suspect taken into custody, Luis Cabrera Santos, 25, arrived in the Bronx Tuesday after he spent over a week in the custody of Connecticut State Police.

Cabrera Santos was stopped in his gray Honda on I-84 East, after a state trooper noticed his license plate and realized he was wanted on an outstanding murder warrant from New York State.

In addition to Cabrera Santos, these individuals — all accused members of the Trinitarios gang — are in custody in connection with Guzman-Feliz’s murder:

Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21

Danel Fernandez, 21

Jose Muniz, 21

Manuel Rivera, 18

Santiago Rodriguez, 24

Kevin Alvarez, 19

Elvin Garcia, 23

Joniki Martinez, 24

Jose Taverez, 21

Diego Suero, 29

Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26

Not one of the 12 suspects accused of having a role in the murder have testified before the grand jury, which voted on the murder and gang assault charges.

The chase, beating and stabbing of “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, captured on video, stunned the city and nation because of its savagery.