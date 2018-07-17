Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. — A tourist visiting from England was hospitalized after her ankle was impaled by an aluminum umbrella that was lifted and sent flying due to strong winds in Seaside Heights on Monday.

Seaside Heights Assistant Fire Chief William Rumbolo responded to the scene and had to cut the aluminum stretcher from the frame of the umbrella in order to transport the woman to the hospital, according to Seaside Heights Detective Steve Korman.

A spokesperson for Jersey Shore University Medical Center said the woman is in good condition.

The hospital released the following statement to PIX11 on the woman’s behalf: “It was a beautiful day and a gust of wind blew the umbrella. It was just an accident.”