Thunderstorms, flooding hit tri-state

NEW YORK -- A line of storms moved into the tri-state Tuesday, bringing powerful winds, thunder and lightning, and rain so heavy it could easily spur flash flooding.

A flash flood watch is in effect until Tuesday evening for New York City, portions of northeastern New Jersey, southwestern and central Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service.

A flood advisory has been issued until 3:30 p.m. for central Passaic County and northwestern Bergen County.

Thunderstorms will have the potential to bring torrential downpours with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, the agency said.

Should the storms become severe, the main threat associated with them will be wind gusts in excess of 60 mph.

Subway riders reported flooding at underground stations, like at the 1st Avenue L train station where a commuter had taken off her shoes to traverse the water.

The storms are expected to taper off in the five boroughs starting at about 5:30 p.m., but will stick around later for points north and east. The worst of the storms is expected to last until 7 p.m.

But once the system clears, crisp Canadian air will follow, finally breaking the oppressive heat and humidity that has been gripping the tri-state.

PIX11 News' Mr. G and Andrew Cruz contributed to this report.