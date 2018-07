Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALVERTON, N.Y. — With more than 20 rides, slides and attractions, Long Island waterpark Splish Splash has been offering family fun for more than 25 years.

Park goers can now enjoy two new attractions: Riptide Racer, the ultimate racing slide, and Bombs Away, a dueling 300-foot slide perched on a tower over 50 feet in the air with an AquaLaunch capsule.