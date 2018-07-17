Robber stabs Brooklyn 99 cents store worker with screwdriver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man is wanted in Brooklyn after he robbed a 99 cents store and stabbed an employee with a screwdriver, police said Tuesday.

At around 8:00 p.m. on June 28, the individual walked into 99 Cent Lots at 758 New Lots Ave., according to police.

He then picked up two bars of soap and body wash, put them inside of a plastic bag and attempted to leave the store without paying, police said.

Three employees confronted the culprit in an attempt to stop him from stealing. Instead, the individual wielded a screwdriver, stabbed one of the employees in the arm and fled eastbound on New Lots Avenue.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for his injuries. He has since been released.

It has been about three weeks since the incident, but the victim says he is still "shaken up."

Police are asking the public to help identify the individual.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, black hooded sweater, dark colored jeans and carrying a blue backpack. Officials describe him to be between the age of 30 and 40-years-old.

