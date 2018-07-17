Queens man found dead in Yonkers was shot multiple times

YONKERS, NY — Police identified a man whose body was found at a Yonkers overpass as a 35-year-old Queens resident.

Brian Brain was shot multiple times, Yonkers police said. A passerby found his body near Tuckahoe Road by the New York State thruway overpass on Monday morning.

Detectives are canvassing for surveillance video and processing forensic evidence.

Police have not released any additional information.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 – all calls will remain confidential. 100% anonymous tips can be sent by texting the key word YPD plus the tip to 847411. Anonymous tips can also be sent to us directly through the Yonkers PD Tips app which can be downloaded for free to any Apple or Android device.