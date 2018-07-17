Off-duty transit worker shot on Brooklyn train after argument breaks out

BROOKLYN — An off-duty transit worker was shot on a train Tuesday night after a group of people on the subway argued, officials said.

The 47-year-old victim, a hydraulics supervisor for the MTA, was on a southbound 3 train when a dispute started around 6:20 p.m., officials said. Someone pulled out a gun and fired once, hitting the transit worker in the arm at the Sutter Avenue/Rutland Road Station.

He was not the intended target, police said. The transit worker was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.