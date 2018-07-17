× Meet the PIX pups looking for forever homes this week

Meet the pups below live on PIX11’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.

Are you looking for an addition to the family? PIX11 News is working to bring together people and pups in need of forever homes.

Below, meet some of the dogs available through Bideawee, a pet welfare organization helping animals throughout NYC. You can also click here for more information on Bideawee, and to meet other animals up for adoption.

Naomi: This very sweet 1-year-old small breed female mix enjoys walks in the sun, but mostly loves, cuddling on laps and napping all day on them.

Aster: This 1-year-old female small mix breed is sweet as pie! She loves to give kisses — constantly, and loves leaping when she is on her walks, as well as saying hello to everyone she meets on the street. She’s a ball of energy!