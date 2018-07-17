Man dies from knife attack in Union City; 79-year-old suspect arrested

UNION CITY, N.J. — A man has died after sustaining injuries from a knife attack in Union City on Friday, authorities said.

Union City Police Officers responded outside of the makeshift homes near 3rd St. and Manhattan Ave. at approximately 7:40 p.m. Officers found the man unresponsive with multiple wounds to his upper torso, authorities said.

He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

79-year-old Verdejo Cruz of Union City was arrested at the scene. He was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter, Possession of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office website at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.