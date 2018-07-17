Long Island high school student dies

LONG ISLAND — A student at Sachem East High School died Monday night, the district’s superintendent said.

“It is with deep sorrow that the district has learned that an incoming senior at Sachem North High School tragically passed away last night. We are currently not aware of the cause of death,” superintendent Dr. Kenneth Graham said in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time. Support services will be available as of 8 a.m. today at both high schools.”

The student has not been identified and additional information about the incident was not immediately known.

Newsday reports that the student was at Sachem High School East at the time. Suffolk County police were called to the school at about 9:15 p.m. Monday, the outlet reports.