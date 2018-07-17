Harlem mom says five of her children tested positive for elevated levels of lead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — Adilia Porwick lives in the Polo Grounds in Harlem and says five of her seven children have tested positive for elevated levels of lead.

“They are not impacted now, but in the future, they are going to have developmental delays," Porwick said. "It’s just not right. They were born normal."

Porwick says her family has lived in the Polo Grounds in Harlem for years. It was back in November, she got the terrible news. Porwick says five of her seven children tested with elevated levels of lead. They are ages, 2,7,8,10, and 12 years old.

“The most important story is the children. If someone were to follow these kids for the next 20-25 years of their lives and compare their faces, 20 years from now, it will tell a complete story. A story of struggle,” said Corey Stern, Porwick’s lawyer.

Stern represents thousands of children lead poisoned in Flint, Michigan. Stern now represents hundreds of children who live in NYCHA.

PIX11 reached out to the Mayor’s office and NYCHA for a response on this specific case. Neither office responded to PIX11’s requests.

