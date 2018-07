Gas leak disrupts NJ Transit, Amtrak service

NEW JERSEY — NJ Transit and Amtrak service was disrupted Tuesday due to a gas leak.

A gas leak near Rahway caused NJ Coast Line service to be suspended between Woodbridge and Newark Penn Station in both directions, and Northeast Corridor service to be suspended between Metropark and Rahway, NJ Transit tweeted.

NJ Transit bus and private carriers are accepting NJ Transit rail tickets and passes.

Amtrak service has also been disrupted.

All Amtrak trains operating between New York Penn Station and Philadelphia are being held.