Flooded subways, roads cause delays during evening commute in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — Tuesday afternoon's torrential downpour snarled traffic during the evening rush.

Here's how your commute home or flight out of New York or New Jersey is being affected:

Subway:

Severe weather is causing flooding in some areas across the system. The MTA is dealing with battling station flooding on the L at 1 Av, at Times Sq, and on the 1 at Houston St.

Service on the 6 line had been out, but it resumed around 5:35 p.m. Expect residual delays.

Roads:

All northbound lanes of the FDR Drive were closed from 61st Street to 96th Street in Manhattan, but they reopened around 5:20 p.m. Expect residual delays.

Port Authority Bus Terminal:

Bus service to and from the Port Authority Bus Terminal is experiencing delays up to 30 minutes due to a disabled vehicle in the south tube of the Lincoln Tunnel.

Flights:

Airports are facing hours-long delays in New York and New Jersey. Check with your airline for exact wait times.

Flightaware.com reports over 3,700 flights have been delayed and 2,145 canceled so far on Tuesday, mostly through New York metro airports.

These are the current average delays for major airports as of 4:45 p.m., as reported by the FAA: