Exclusive: 12 murder indictments to be unsealed in ‘Junior’ killing Wednesday

THE BRONX — PIX11 News learned Tuesday evening that 12 murder indictments will be unsealed in Bronx Supreme Court Wednesday in the brutal chase, beating and stabbing of 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz.

A law enforcement source told us investigators have accounted for “everybody on video” — even though early accounts said 15 to 20 people may have been involved in the chase and murder of the Bronx teen who was a member of the NYPD Explorers program.

The source told PIX11, “We have all four drivers; we have all four cars” involved in the chase and getaway. “Everybody on video we identified. Everyone who took part was busted.”

The last suspect taken into custody, 25-year-old Luis Cabrera Santos, arrived back in the Bronx Tuesday after spending more than a week in the custody of Connecticut State Police and the jail in New Haven.

Cabrera Santos was stopped in his gray Honda on I-84 East, after a state trooper noticed his license plate and realized he was wanted on an outstanding murder warrant from New York State.

PIX11 News also learned not one of the 12 suspects accused of having a role in the murder testified before the grand jury, which voted on the murder and gang assault charges.

The chase, beating and stabbing of “Junior” Guzman Feliz, captured on video, stunned the city and nation because of its savagery.

In one surveillance image, the mortally wounded “Junior” was seen on camera staggering back into the bodega where he had sought refuge, only to be told to leave and go to the hospital up the street. Junior died on a sidewalk outside St. Barnabas hospital, when he bled to death from a lethal wound to his neck.