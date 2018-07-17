Deli worker kicked and punched in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRIS PARK, the Bronx -- Police are asking the public's help identifying an individual after he allegedly assaulting a deli worker.

Police said the individual walked into Grab and Go Deli, located at 1790 Eastchester Rd. in the Bronx shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday. He allegedly took two cans of iced tea and walked out of the store without paying.

A deli worker followed the individual outside and confronted him. The individual punched and kicked the worker before fleeing the scene.

The individual was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).