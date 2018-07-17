Build-A-Bear starts ‘pay your age’ deal on birthdays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember those unbearable lines last week during the Build-A-Bear “pay your age” promotion? The company has now announced a new deal tied to birthdays.

The campaign is called “Count Your Candles.” Similar to the “pay your age” concept, children can visit Build-A-Bear stores during their birthday month and pay the age they are turning.

Kids can’t choose any furry friend. Rather, they can only get the Birthday Treat Bear, which regularly costs $14.

In order to cash in on the in-store offer, parents need to join the company’s bonus club. You can sign up online for free.

The promotion comes just days after the company abandoned “Pay Your Age Day” due to overwhelming crowds nationwide including in New York City.