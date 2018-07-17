9-year-old girl killed by stray bullet in NJ home

BRIDGETON, N.J. — A 9-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet that flew into her home in New Jersey on Tuesday, police in Bridgeton said.

Shots were fired near Elmer and Walnut streets at about 12:30 a.m., police said.

Bullets pierced several vehicles and the rear wall of the victim’s home, police said. The slain girl was in the room next to the wall that was shot through.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Detectives have interviewed dozens of individuals and are canvassing the crime scenes, police said. More police will be added to patrol that area to “curb the tensions” and develop information about the deadly shooting.

Investigators have asked for the public’s help to find the shooter or shooters. Anyone with information is urged to call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033.