4-year-old girl is the 5th child to die from injuries in Union City fire
UNION CITY, N.J. — A fifth child, Shamira Lopez, 4, has died from her injuries sustained in a Union City fire that occurred last Friday morning, according to the Hudson County prosecutor.
The other victims who died were a 13-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, as well 5-year-old Mailyn Wood and 2-year-old Jason Gonzalez.
Fundraisers have been established, including a GoFundMe and a victims’ fund organized by the city.
Checks or money orders can be made payable to:
- Union City Fire Victims’ Fund, City of Union City, Office of Mayor Brian P. Stack
- 3715 Palisade Ave., 3rd Floor
- Union City, N.J., 07087
A preliminary investigation determined the fire started at 416 25th St. The building next door also sustained damage from the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation