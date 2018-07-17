× 4-year-old girl is the 5th child to die from injuries in Union City fire

UNION CITY, N.J. — A fifth child, Shamira Lopez, 4, has died from her injuries sustained in a Union City fire that occurred last Friday morning, according to the Hudson County prosecutor.

The other victims who died were a 13-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy, as well 5-year-old Mailyn Wood and 2-year-old Jason Gonzalez.

Fundraisers have been established, including a GoFundMe and a victims’ fund organized by the city.

Checks or money orders can be made payable to:

Union City Fire Victims’ Fund, City of Union City, Office of Mayor Brian P. Stack

3715 Palisade Ave., 3rd Floor

Union City, N.J., 07087

A preliminary investigation determined the fire started at 416 25th St. The building next door also sustained damage from the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation