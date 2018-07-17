15-year-old boy fatally shot in Brooklyn; person of interest in custody

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon, police officials said.

He and a 42-year-old man were both shot at Bushwick Houses just before 3 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The man’s left cheek was grazed by a bullet. He is in stable condition.

The teenage boy was shot in the torso, police said. He was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

No identifying information was immediately available for the teen. Three other teenage boys were killed in Brooklyn over the last week. A 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in Brownsville; a 16-year-old boy was killed by a shot to the head in Bedford-Stuyvesant and a 16-year-old boy was killed one day after his birthday in East New York.

Police have not yet released any information about the man in custody for Tuesday’s shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.