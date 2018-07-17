12th suspect in ‘Junior’ killing charged with murder

THE BRONX — The 13th person arrested in the death of a 15-year-old boy killed at a Bronx bodega was charged in New York on Tuesday.

Police charged Luis Cabrera Santos, 25, with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of weapon. He was arrested in Connecticut in connection with the June 20 death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.

Cabrera Santos was being held on $1 million bail in Connecticut before he was brought back to New York to face charges here.

He was stopped by police on Interstate 84 in Southbury, Connecticut while driving the gray Honda that investigators said was part of a four-vehicle pursuit that chased Guzman-Feliz into a Bronx bodega where he sought refuge from his would-be killers.

In addition to Cabrera Santos, these individuals — all accused members of the Trinitarios gang — are in custody in connection with Guzman-Feliz’s murder: