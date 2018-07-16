Women’s clothing retailer Annie Sez to close its stores by end of July

NEW JERSEY — Women’s clothing retailer Annie Sez on Monday announced its plans to close its doors by the end of July.

The clothing retailer made the following announcement on their website and Facebook page: “Thank You. It has been a pleasure to serve you since our very first store in 1974. Thank you for the wonderful memories! Check out our store locations for a new concept coming soon.”

Below the message, Annie Sez’s website and social media displayed a logo for retailer Mandee, and there are reported plans to convert the Annie Sez stores into Mandee stores, which are both owned by parent company Big M Inc.

The retailer has 10 stores left — five in New York, four in New Jersey and one in Connecticut.

The news of the store closings was first reported by NorthJersey.com.

