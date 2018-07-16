Toddler drownings on the rise nationwide; Schumer calls for action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan -- Toddler drownings are on the rise nationwide and Sen. Chuck Schumer is urging the government to take preventative action.

"When it comes to the dangers of drowning, who is playing the lifeguard? The federal government is not," Schumer said in a press conference on Sunday. "I am blowing a lifeguard whistle on a dangerous trend that calls out for action."

Schumer held up a report on toddler drownings compiled by his office as he spoke to reporters in John Jay Park on the Upper East Side on Sunday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), three children die from drowning everyday in the US. Just in 2016, 463 children under the age of four drowned, up from the previous two years.

Schumer called on the CDC to get the word out through an outreach campaign.

"Let parents know the protocols for safety. Let parents know what could be done," he said.

