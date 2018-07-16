NYC library initiative ‘Culture Pass’ to offer free admission to 33 cultural attractions

NEW YORK — Starting July 16, New York City library cardmembers will be able to enjoy 33 of New York’s cultural attractions for free, through a new initiative led by the Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library and Queens Library.

‘Culture Pass’ will allow library cardholders to visit a variety of New York City’s cultural institutions for free, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Children’s Museum of the Arts, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Queens Museum.

Members will be able to reserve their free day-passes online for dates between two and three months in advance. Only two pending reservations are allowed at a time, though reservations are unlimited.

“As the most democratic institution in our society, the library’s core mission is to provide resources for learning, culture, and creativity to people of all ages and backgrounds—in essence to provide access to the world’s collective knowledge,” said Linda E. Johnson, President and CEO of Brooklyn Public Library.

The Culture Pass team is working with the participating cultural institutions to develop educational programs for members, which will include workshops, readings, artist or author talks and other engagement opportunities.

Cultural institutions participating in “Culture Pass” as of Monday include:

Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Brooklyn Children’s Museum

Brooklyn Historical Society

Brooklyn Museum

Children’s Museum of Manhattan

Children’s Museum of the Arts

Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

The Drawing Center

The Frick Collection

Historic Richmond Town

International Center of Photography

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art

The Jewish Museum

Louis Armstrong House

The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Morgan Library & Museum

Museum of Modern Art, MoMA PS1

Museum of Chinese in America

Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust

Museum of the City of New York

New York Transit Museum

Noguchi Museum

Queens Historical Society

Queens Museum

Rubin Museum of Art

SculptureCenter

Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian

Society of Illustrators

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

Sugar Hill Children’s Museum

Wave Hill

Whitney Museum of American Art

For more information, visit culturepass.nyc.