NYC library initiative ‘Culture Pass’ to offer free admission to 33 cultural attractions

NEW YORK — Starting July 16, New York City library cardmembers will be able to enjoy 33 of New York’s cultural attractions for free, through a new initiative led by the Brooklyn Public Library, New York Public Library and Queens Library.
‘Culture Pass’ will allow library cardholders to visit a variety of New York City’s cultural institutions for free, including the Whitney Museum of American Art, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Children’s Museum of the Arts, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and Queens Museum.
Members will be able to reserve their free day-passes online for dates between two and three months in advance. Only two pending reservations are allowed at a time, though reservations are unlimited.
“As the most democratic institution in our society, the library’s core mission is to provide resources for learning, culture, and creativity to people of all ages and backgrounds—in essence to provide access to the world’s collective knowledge,” said Linda E. Johnson, President and CEO of Brooklyn Public Library.
The Culture Pass team is working with the participating cultural institutions to develop educational programs for members, which will include workshops, readings, artist or author talks and other engagement opportunities.
Cultural institutions participating in “Culture Pass” as of Monday include:
- Brooklyn Botanic Garden
- Brooklyn Children’s Museum
- Brooklyn Historical Society
- Brooklyn Museum
- Children’s Museum of Manhattan
- Children’s Museum of the Arts
- Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum
- The Drawing Center
- The Frick Collection
- Historic Richmond Town
- International Center of Photography
- Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
- Jacques Marchais Museum of Tibetan Art
- The Jewish Museum
- Louis Armstrong House
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art
- The Morgan Library & Museum
- Museum of Modern Art, MoMA PS1
- Museum of Chinese in America
- Museum of Jewish Heritage – A Living Memorial to the Holocaust
- Museum of the City of New York
- New York Transit Museum
- Noguchi Museum
- Queens Historical Society
- Queens Museum
- Rubin Museum of Art
- SculptureCenter
- Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian
- Society of Illustrators
- Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum
- Sugar Hill Children’s Museum
- Wave Hill
- Whitney Museum of American Art
For more information, visit culturepass.nyc.