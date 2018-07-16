Newark woman found dead in her apartment; homicide investigation underway

NEWARK, N.J. — A 55-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment on Saturday after suffering from apparent blunt force trauma, according to the Office of the Essex County Prosecutor.

Officials said Nellie Marquez was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3 p.m. after she was discovered in her apartment, located in the 100 block of Dayton Street in Newark.

An autopsy will be performed for further information.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.