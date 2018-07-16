Lower East Side mom says her apartment is a ‘hot mess,’ needs repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Chaquita Dorsey lives in the Seward Park extension, a building run by the New York City Housing Authority.

Dorsey describes it as a “hot mess.”

“I’m sick and tired of it," Dorsey said. "I’m sick and tired of living like an animal."

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson said, “while there are no open work orders at this time, we are working with the resident to schedule necessary repairs as quickly as possible. We must do better to provide all residents the safe, clean homes they deserve.”

