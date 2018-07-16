Fourth child dies after house fire in Union City, NJ: officials

UNION CITY, N.J. — A fourth child has died after a fire ripped through a Union City home last week, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday.

A 13-year-old boy died from injuries sustained during Friday’s fire on 25th Street, according to a tweet from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The boy is the fourth child to die as a result of the fire. The other victims include Mailyn Wood, 5, Jason Gonzalez, 2, and an unidentified 7-year-old boy who died at the hospital hours after the blaze.

As of Friday afternoon, officials said another child and woman remain critically injured.

The fire broke out that morning and took more than two hours to get under control.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire started at 416 25th St. The building next door also sustained damage from the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.