Child stuck in washing machine filling with water

COLORADO — Parents of a 3-year-old girl who became trapped in their washing machine as it filled with water are sending a warning to others.

Lindsey McIver shared her experience in a Facebook post.

The couple was woken up on July 10 by their 4-year-old son, who was screaming and sobbing, she wrote. He told them: “Kloe. Inside. Washer.”

They raced to free their 3-year-old daughter who was locked inside their washing machine as it was filling with water.

They’d installed it the day prior and said they’d told their children not to touch the new machine. But they hadn’t yet turned on the child safety feature.

They were able to stop the machine in time and rescue their little girl.

“Pretty quickly after we pulled her out, she said, ‘We better not do that again,’” McIver told ABC News.

In a statement, the machine’s maker said:

“We applaud Ms. McIver for telling her story and share in her efforts to make sure that consumers are aware of the child safety lock feature.”