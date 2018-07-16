Charges against Tekashi 6ix9ine lowered in alleged assault on NYPD lieutenant: source

NEW YORK — Felony charges against Brooklyn-born rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is accused of assaulting an NYPD lieutenant, have been lowered, sources confirmed Monday.

TMZ first reported that the rapper now faces a misdemeanor assault charge in the May 20 incident, and it was confirmed by PIX11 News.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, born Daniel Hernandez, faced seven years in prison for the felony charge. Now he faces up to a year in jail.

Hernandez is accused of grabbing and squeezing an NYPD lieutenant’s hand, causing the lieutenant to “suffer substantial pain,” and the officer’s fingers to swell and become red, according to a criminal complaint provided by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office in May.

The alleged assault happened after Hernandez was arrested for driving without a license.

The 22-year-old rapper, who is easily spotted because of his long rainbow locks, matching multicolored teeth and numerous tattoos — many of which say “69″ — posted bail on Friday in a separate case.

Hernandez was arrested earlier this month in New York on a Texas warrant for allegedly choking a 16-year-old.

During his detainment, he was held in Rikers Island’s Contagious Disease Unit — a unit that primarily houses inmates who are ill or high-profile inmates who can’t be held in general population.