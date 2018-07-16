Brooklyn couple shaken after seeing rat emerge from bathroom sink drain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn – Most New Yorkers have seen rats before, but a Brooklyn couple wasn't expecting to see a rodent crawl out of their bathroom drain.

“He was pointing at the sink and I look and I just see a rat emerging,” Bari Finkel told PIX11 News, recalling the horrifying scene that unraveled inside the bathroom of her Bed-Stuy apartment she shares with her boyfriend Alex Goulet.

The couple said they were unnerved after seeing the baby critter emerge from the drain.

“You see something like that in the comfort of your own home and it takes you back quite a bit,” Goulet said.

They tried to capture the rat, but the attention proved to be too much for the rodent.

“Eventually it went back down the hole,” Goulet said.

Amid screams and nervous laughter, Finkel snapped photos of the rat. She shared them on social media and they went viral.

“It has about 30,000 likes and a lot of retweets. I think it's even a meme," she said.

Hi a rat baby just came out of our sink?? New York you're a literal nightmare? pic.twitter.com/cYJKLx965M — Bari Finkel (@finkelbaripie) July 14, 2018

While the story of a rat making its way up a sink or even into toilet is rare, it does happen.

Experts said anyone who lives in a building that's more than 50 years old should be concerned.

According to a plumber who spoke to PIX11, older buildings constructed before 1960 tend to have plumbing traps that easily dry up due to cracks in the copper or drains not regularly used, leaving the pipe susceptible to uninvited guests.

Newer buildings and updated systems, on the other hand, combat rodents by using PVC plumbing.

While some would’ve started packing their bags, Finkel and Goulet said they’re just going to keep the sink hole cover on for now.

“You know, it’s a trade-off for living in the city,” Goulet said. “Occasionally, you see a rat and for us it just happened to be in our bathroom.”