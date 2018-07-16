Brooklyn community to hold anti-violence rally after 3 teens killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Community activists planned a peace march for Monday evening in East New York, Brooklyn after three teens were killed in the borough over the last several days.

The most recent death was the murder of 16-year-old Justin Richey. He was shot several times near the corner of Pine Street and Blake Avenue on Sunday and died a short time later.

“I’m getting sad just talking about it,” said Richey’s neighbor Dwight. "He was one of the good ones.”

“For that to happen to him, it broke a lot of people’s hearts,” he said.

Two other teenage boys were killed in Brooklyn in the last week. A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Brownsville on Saturday morning. Days earlier, a 16-year-old boy shot in the head in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Inspector John Chell, the commanding officer of the NYPD’s 75th Police Precinct where Richey was killed, discussed the investigation with PIX11.

"Our detective bureau, our homicide bureau division, they are the best in the business and we will wrap this up in a short period of time," he said.