‘Baby Trump’ balloon could be coming to New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — A 20-foot “Baby Trump” balloon flown during U.K. protests against the president could be making its way to New Jersey after local activists began a fundraising campaign to transport the spectacle.

The giant orange-hued balloon depicts an angry Donald Trump as a baby, complete with a diaper and cellphone, which the tweet-happy president is holding.

Dubbed “Trump Baby,” the balloon flew over Britain’s House of Parliament for two hours last Friday as some 2,000 onlookers and protestors gathered, CNN reports.

Local activist Leo Murray told CNN the balloon was designed to speak to Trump “in a language that he understands, which is personal insults.”

“This is how most of the world sees Donald Trump, certainly most British people,” Murray said. “It’s a popular perception that he is a big angry baby … anytime something doesn’t go the way he likes he chucks his toys out of the pram.”

That same day, local activist Didier Jimenez, and others, began a GoFundMe campaign aiming to raise money to transport the balloon to New Jersey.

“I am beyond proud of everyone’s hard work on this project and we will continue to work hard to bring this big baby to the public,”Jimenez wrote.

Nearly 300 people have since donated more than $6,100 — surpassing the $4,500 goal. A breakdown of how the money will be spent has not been posted.

“Team #BabyTrump” last posted on the GoFundMe Sunday, saying updates will be made about the order status and delivery date of “Baby Trump” New Jersey.

Trump was in England for a NATO summit last week. Monday, Trump traveled to Helsinki to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.