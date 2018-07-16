Amazon’s Prime Day runs into snags swiftly

NEW YORK — Amazon’s website has run into some snags quickly on its much-hyped Prime Day.

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links Monday got only an abashed-looking dog with the words, “Uh-oh. Something went wrong on our end.”

Customers reported glitches, empty pages and problems seeing products that were available.

The annual day of deals began at 3 p.m. ET Monday, about the same time that more than 24,000 reports of problems with the site were registered by DownDetector.

It wasn’t clear how widespread the outage was, and an Amazon spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email.

Shoppers took to social media to complain that they couldn’t order any items. It’s a particular embarrassment for Amazon, on the shopping holiday it created that has become one of its busiest days.