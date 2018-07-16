7-year-old survives dad’s drunk crash, killed by another car while getting help: police

ROMULUS, Mich. — Police say a 7-year-old girl was struck and killed as she tried to get help after her father drunkenly crashed into an abandoned vehicle on an interstate in suburban Detroit.

State police spokesman Lt. Mike Shaw says DeSandra Thomas sent text messages to police about her father’s crash before she was struck on I-94 near Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus early Sunday. She died instantly.

“Here’s a 7-year-old girl that’s not going to go to prom,” he said. “She’s not going to graduate high school, go to college, have kids, have a career.”

Shaw says a driver called state police to say she might have hit a pedestrian.

He says DeSandra’s father was drunk when he got into his car at around 3:30 a.m. and that his daughter died “because of a decision that an adult made.”

The girl’s mother, Sandria Burts, hopes DeSandra’s father — her ex-husband — is not charged. She says losing their daughter is “torture enough.”

Burts waited 20 years to have her daughter,” FOX2 reported.

“They told me I could not have no kids,” she told FOX2. “I became a foster mother, then I adopted my two children and I got pregnant with DeSandra.”

The girl’s father was in the hospital Monday. He suffered head trauma in the crash.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the 7-year-old girl’s funeral.

“DeSandra was a hero and at such a tender age she was selfless,” her step father wrote on GoFundMe. “She didn’t care about herself, she was racing against time to save her father as anyone with a heart of gold would have.”