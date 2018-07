HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx — Three people were shot early Monday and managed to get themselves to a local hospital, police said.

The shooting happened on University Avenue near Ogden Avenue in Highbridge around 5 a.m., according to police.

Three people were shot, and managed to drive themselves to a hospital, police said.

The extent of their injuries are not known, but police said they are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, and police said the victims are not cooperating.