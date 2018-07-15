× Where to get free ice cream for National Ice Cream Day!

There’s no better way to beat the summer heat than with a nice ice cream treat.

In honor of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, a variety of local shops and franchises are offering freebies and special deals. Whether you want to grab a cool blizzard from Dairy Queen or mingle alongside other ice cream lovers, there’s plenty of options to grab a free cone

These locations are offering free ice cream or sweet deals for National Ice Cream Day:

Baskin Robbins – Download Baskin-Robbins’ mobile app. Special offers for National Ice Cream Day include buy-one-get-one free cones and $2 off medium milk shakes.

Carvel – Ice cream fans can head over to their local Carvel for buy-one-get-one free cups or cones of soft serve ice cream.

Dairy Queen – During the entire month of July, Dairy Queen is offering a free blizzard with the download of their new mobile app.

Dippin’ Dots – Free mini cups of Dippin’ Dots ice cream will be given out during a two-hour window. Find your local store here.

Cold Stone Creamery – Join their eClub to get BOGO ice cream. They’re also offering a free $10 bonus eGift for every $30in Cold Stone Creamery gift cards.

Godiva – Buy one soft serve cup or cone and parfaits and get 50 percent of the second at participating locations.

PetSmart – Your pup can get in on the fun as PetSmart is celebrating all weekend long by offering free, dog-friendly ice cream at PetSmart PetsHotel locations. During store hours on Saturday and Sunday, all dogs will be served a complimentary frozen treat. Visit hereto find a nearby location.

Yogurtland – Celebrate this sweet holiday with Yogurtland’s BOGO sale of buy one get one free on Sunday. Visit here to find their locations.

Whole Foods Market- Through Sunday, get two of any Ben & Jerry’s or Talenti pints for $6. Amazon Prime Members get an extra 10 percent off.

NYC Summer Ice Cream Blizzard Event – Celebrating National Ice Cream Day in New York City? Head over to Grand Bazaar NYC for their NYC Summer Ice Cream Blizzard event with unique and artisanal ice cream. The weekly market, which is located at 100 West 77th Street, features more than 100 different vendors. Admission is free and open to the public, but donations are welcome.

Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream – You can grab a soft serve special of orange vanilla or raspberry for $1 each on Sunday from 10a.m.-9p.m.

Ample Hills Creamery – On Sunday, this ice cream franchise will serve free scoops from 12-7 p.m. outside of Opening Ceremony clothing store located at 35 Howard Street.

My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream – My/Mo Mochi Ice Cream, who is teaming up with cosmetic brand Winky Lux, will offer free ice cream on Sunday at 69 Ludlow Street. Complimentary samples of strawberry, mango, green tea and salted caramel will be distributed from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Wowfulls – Chill out with family and friends on the Lower East Side this Sunday at Wowfulls National Ice Cream Day Event. You can celebrate with $5 ice cream, however, the first 50 visitors can grab a scoop for $1 . The three new flavors being served are black raspberry, blueberry cookies and cream chocolate coffee cake. The event is 12-10:30 p.m. at 309 East Houston Street.