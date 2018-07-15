× Westchester County movie theater to close down in 2019

ELMSFORD, N.Y. — A popular Westchester County movie theater will close down in 2019.

A lawyer representing the owner of 320 Saw Mill River Road in Elmsford advised local leaders that the Greenburgh Multiplex Cinemas’ lease, which is set to expire May 31 next year, would not be renewed.

According to local officials, there has been a steady downturn in attendance and profits at the theater.

This occurrence has been experienced locally and follows through regional trends.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner expressed his disappointment over the owner’s decision, citing that “many residents have enjoyed the theater and businesses at the site over the years.”

In addition to the theater, the Greenburgh Shopping center contains complimentary retail, service and restaurant use.

No agreement has been reached with new tenants for the 10.5-acre property.

The site is currently zoned to permit retail stores, fully enclosed commercial recreation, restaurants and cinemas.

Multi-family housing is not permitted in this zoning.

Greenburgh and local communities have been faced with challenges of shrinking and evolving retail and entertainment sector.