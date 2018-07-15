‘This is the day your daddy is going to die’: Man pulls knife on subway, threatens rider and his child

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — A man on a Manhattan train pulled a knife on a rider and threatened the rider’s child, officials said.

The 45-year-old victim confronted the knife-wielding man on board a northbound E-train when he spotted the man hitting his child on June 24, police said. He told the man to leave the child alone.

Enraged, the man pulled out a knife.

“This is the day your daddy is going to die,” he told the bystander, who was on the train with his own child, according to police.

He was caught on video shouting at the rider and waving a knife at him repeatedly at the West 4th Street station. He pushed his own child’s stroller onto the subway platform and then stood in the train’s doors and yelled, even as the doors repeatedly closed on him. The man also spat on the subway rider.

Police have asked for help identifying the man. He’s believed to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing a red shirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).