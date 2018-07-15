× Teen invades New Jersey homes, steals $400: police

BAYONNE, N.J. — A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly attacked and robbed a 71-year-old man during a New Jersey home invasion Friday.

Police said the victim was sleeping on his living room sofa when he was startled by someone in his living room.

When the woke up, he observed the teen standing next to him, holding a pair of the his jeans that contained about $400 in cash, police said.

When the victim confronted the teen, he fled, leading to a pursuit throughout the dining room and rear door, said authorities.

A struggle continued between the two, where the thief punched the man several times in the chest, before fleeing, leaving behind sneakers and a red shirt, according to authorities.

Investigators located a bicycle in the driveway of a neighboring house, which residents of the home said did not belong to them.

While speaking with the residents, officers noticed a male with no shoes walking toward them.

The shoeless male fled when he noticed the officers, police said.

During the search, authorities said a second man said his wife just reported a shoeless, shirtless male was inside their second floor apartment of their two-story home.

Officers responded and found the teen in the victim’s second floor landing wearing slippers that belonged to the second victim.

Police matched the teen’s scent with the shirt left behind in the first scene.

Officers were able to locate the victim’s jeans in the trash can, but the $400 was not recovered.