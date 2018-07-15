Pizza deliveryman found shot after crash in Passaic, New Jersey

PASSAIC, N.J. — A pizza deliveryman was found shot after a crash while making a delivery in New Jersey early Sunday.

Police received a call at about 2:17 a.m. about a motor vehicle accident near the ShopRite grocery store along Paulison and Eighth Avenues in Passaic.

When they arrived, authorities found a 27-year-old man unresponsive inside his vehicle, which struck a tree, officials said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead the hospital.

Investigation determined the victim was a working pizza deliver driver who may have been shot while making a delivery in the Clifton area before crashing his car a short distance away in Passaic, said authorities.

His identity was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office’s tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Clifton Police Detective Bureau at 973-470-5908.