News Closeup: City Council Speaker Corey Johnson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are a lot of issues facing New Yorkers, from a crumbling transit system to a public housing crisis and beyond.

The fixes are far from easy or obvious and funding for much-needed restoration can be even more complicated.

The City Council is the lawmaking body with the sole responsibility of approving the city budge, which this year amounts to $89 million. It also serves as a check against the mayor.

And at the helm of the 51-member City Council is Speaker Corey Johnson, who has earned a reputation as a tenacious advocate for the constituents in his Manhattan District. Hear from the speaker on a variety of topics as he wraps up his first six months in the role.