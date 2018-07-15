CVS apologizes after manager calls cops on black customer

CHICAGO — CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.

Camilla Hudson posted cellphone video of manager Morry Matson calling police Friday night. Matson, who apparently plans to run for City Council and was a state delegate for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, appears very nervous and his left hand shakes as he talks to police.

Hudson says on Facebook that Matson challenged her when she tried to use a manufacturer’s coupon for a free product. While Matson was talking to police on the phone, Hudson said she would wait for officers to come to the store. No action was taken by police.

“Of course, I had ZERO concerns about the police being called. Apparently, they’d hung up on him the first time he called, so he had to call them back a second time, telling the 911 dispatcher that I was harassing them (which I have on video). Three tactical unit officers arrived and, after some conversation and documenting their names, badge numbers, etc., I eventually left the store,” Hudson posted to Facebook. “Needless to say, this is far from over. Life in these United States. Aargh.”

CVS told the Chicago Sun-Times that it apologized to Hudson. The company says it doesn’t tolerate discrimination against customers and that it is investigating the matter.